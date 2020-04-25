TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is a commercial real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on directly originating, acquiring and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is headquartered in SAN FRANCISCO, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TRTX. ValuEngine lowered TPG RE Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $22.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $21.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $21.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.30.

Shares of TRTX stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,259,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,554,755. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 343.93 and a quick ratio of 343.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.25. The company has a market cap of $464.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.67.

In other news, VP Peter A. Smith bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.63 per share, with a total value of $28,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 120,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,765.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Peter A. Smith bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.51 per share, with a total value of $115,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 115,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,326,032.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $145,755 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRTX. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 5.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,108,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,462,000 after purchasing an additional 61,882 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 216,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,279,000 after purchasing an additional 25,469 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 709.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 9,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the third quarter valued at $39,791,000. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

