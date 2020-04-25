TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TPI Composites, Inc. is the manufacturer of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates primarily in the U.S., Mexico, China and Turkey. TPI Composites, Inc. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded TPI Composites from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on TPI Composites from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital raised TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on TPI Composites from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TPI Composites presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.30.

Shares of TPIC stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.86. 333,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,163. TPI Composites has a 1 year low of $9.19 and a 1 year high of $31.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $563.15 million, a PE ratio of -35.24 and a beta of 1.57.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $422.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.31 million. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 4.78% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that TPI Composites will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in TPI Composites by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in TPI Composites by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in TPI Composites in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in TPI Composites in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

