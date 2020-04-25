Transcodium Tops One Day Trading Volume of $107,849.00 (TNS)

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One Transcodium token can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, TOPBTC, Bancor Network and Livecoin. Over the last seven days, Transcodium has traded 30.9% lower against the US dollar. Transcodium has a market cap of $66,553.58 and approximately $107,849.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013270 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $195.85 or 0.02584160 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00214604 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00060505 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00050662 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000824 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Transcodium Profile

Transcodium’s total supply is 87,600,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,737,141 tokens. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Transcodium is transcodium.com

Buying and Selling Transcodium

Transcodium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bancor Network, YoBit and TOPBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Transcodium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Transcodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

