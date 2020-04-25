Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) Receives $20.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.75.

TBIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Translate Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Translate Bio by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBIO traded up $2.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.74. 2,000,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,701. Translate Bio has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $13.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $771.92 million, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.82.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 million. Translate Bio had a negative net margin of 1,451.73% and a negative return on equity of 74.44%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Translate Bio will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Translate Bio Company Profile

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

