Travelers Companies’ (TRV) Sell Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reiterated their sell rating on shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) in a research report report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $110.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $125.00 to $106.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $128.59.

NYSE TRV traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $100.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,114,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211,351. The firm has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.37. Travelers Companies has a 52 week low of $76.99 and a 52 week high of $155.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.17%.

In other news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III purchased 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $118.54 per share, for a total transaction of $79,421.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,253.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 5.5% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 143,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,319,000 after purchasing an additional 37,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 46,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

