Trevi Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRVI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Trevi Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRVI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.90.

TRVI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Trevi Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Trevi Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Trevi Therapeutics stock. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRVI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.14% of Trevi Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRVI stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.88. The company had a trading volume of 61,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,494. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.07 and a 200 day moving average of $3.99. Trevi Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $10.62.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.33. Research analysts anticipate that Trevi Therapeutics will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trevi Therapeutics Company Profile

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company's nalbuphine ER, which is in Phase IIb/III clinical trial is an oral extended release formulation of nalbuphine that is used for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease.

