TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) Shares Up 6.2% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) shares shot up 6.2% during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $10.76 and last traded at $10.25, 3,159,400 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 26% from the average session volume of 2,511,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

The construction company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $595.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.91 million. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 9.82%. TRI Pointe Group’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Get TRI Pointe Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. B. Riley lowered shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPH. Norges Bank bought a new position in TRI Pointe Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,739,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 6,487.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,718,951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692,857 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in TRI Pointe Group in the 4th quarter worth $17,083,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,836,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,616,000 after acquiring an additional 884,069 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,448,659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,150,000 after acquiring an additional 802,879 shares during the period.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.41.

About TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH)

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TRI Pointe Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRI Pointe Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.