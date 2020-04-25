TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $49.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.48% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “TriNet Group, Inc. is a provider of a comprehensive human resources solution for small to medium-sized businesses. It offers payroll, tax administration, risk protection, performance management, compensation consulting, and employee benefit plans. The Company serves banking and financial services, biotech and life sciences, technology, non-profits, professional services, venture capital, and advertising and marketing industries. TriNet Group, Inc. is headquartered in San Leandro, California. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.33.

NYSE:TNET traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.18. The stock had a trading volume of 334,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,225. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.43 and its 200 day moving average is $52.70. TriNet Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.79 and a fifty-two week high of $76.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $226.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.73 million. Equities analysts expect that TriNet Group will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $360,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,880 shares in the company, valued at $6,480,351.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.35, for a total transaction of $37,093.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 377,494 shares of company stock worth $18,764,507 and sold 71,288 shares worth $3,957,550. Company insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNET. State Street Corp lifted its position in TriNet Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 913,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,792,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in TriNet Group by 115.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 13,098 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in TriNet Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 16,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 334,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,960,000 after acquiring an additional 152,254 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

