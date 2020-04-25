Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) was downgraded by Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $25.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $27.00. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.93% from the company’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Stephens upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.25.

Shares of TBK stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.38. 160,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,633. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.77 and a 200 day moving average of $33.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Triumph Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.03 and a 52-week high of $43.15. The company has a market cap of $540.27 million, a PE ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.39.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.47). Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $69.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director C Todd Sparks acquired 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.18 per share, for a total transaction of $46,414.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 49,785 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,661.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,111,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 92,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,503,000 after buying an additional 30,888 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 118,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,516,000 after buying an additional 17,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 134.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 42,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

