Trollcoin Market Capitalization Tops $134,395.51 (TROLL)

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One Trollcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Bleutrade and CryptoBridge. In the last week, Trollcoin has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. Trollcoin has a market cap of $134,395.51 and approximately $1.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00038033 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00042044 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000655 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,624.55 or 1.00846981 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00064706 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000063 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Trollcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 7th, 2014. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. The official website for Trollcoin is trollcoin.com . Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase

Trollcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Bleutrade. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trollcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trollcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

