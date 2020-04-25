Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) Shares Up 18.6%

Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH) shot up 18.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.17 and last traded at $13.72, 777,400 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 199% from the average session volume of 259,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.57.
Several brokerages have recently commented on TRWH. Zacks Investment Research raised Twin River Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, February 15th. SunTrust Banks raised Twin River Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $31.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Twin River Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.94 and a 200-day moving average of $22.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.63 million and a PE ratio of 9.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.73.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Twin River Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Twin River Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Twin River Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Twin River Worldwide by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twin River Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH)
There is no company description available for Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc
