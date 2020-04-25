Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) Shares Up 18.6%

Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH) shot up 18.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.17 and last traded at $13.72, 777,400 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 199% from the average session volume of 259,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.57.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRWH. Zacks Investment Research raised Twin River Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, February 15th. SunTrust Banks raised Twin River Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $31.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Twin River Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.94 and a 200-day moving average of $22.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.63 million and a PE ratio of 9.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Twin River Worldwide had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $130.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Twin River Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Twin River Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Twin River Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Twin River Worldwide by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twin River Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

