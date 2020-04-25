U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Position Lifted by Professional Advisory Services Inc.

Professional Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 487,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 113,471 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp makes up 3.9% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $16,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Merchants Corp lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 30,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,186,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,870,000 after purchasing an additional 169,505 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 256,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,825,000 after purchasing an additional 59,297 shares in the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 132,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 57,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USB traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.00. 7,680,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,783,709. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.59 and a 52 week high of $61.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Several analysts have commented on USB shares. Compass Point started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.43.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

