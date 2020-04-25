Ubex (UBEX) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $533,850.00

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 25th. One Ubex token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, BTC-Alpha and LBank. In the last seven days, Ubex has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ubex has a total market capitalization of $908,088.97 and approximately $533,850.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00052501 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $341.16 or 0.04512382 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00064658 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00037428 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013267 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013263 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005024 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00008977 BTC.

About Ubex

Ubex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 21st, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,996,500,381 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,181,908,753 tokens. The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex

Ubex Token Trading

Ubex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy, BitMart, Fatbtc, BTC-Alpha, BitForex, YoBit, LBank, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

