UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.04% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ubisoft Entertainment operates in parts of Europe, Canada and the United States and its primary activities are the production, publishing and distribution of interactive entertainment products. Products include video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons, literary, multimedia, audio-visual products, cinematographic and television works. Some of its brands are Driver, Anno, Endwar and Tom Clancy. “

Get UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Stephens raised UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.54. 25,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,967. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.67. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 1.14. UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $19.25.

About UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR

Ubisoft Entertainment SA engages in the production, publishing, and distribution of video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (UBSFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.