UBS Group AG Acquires 2,420 Shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

UBS Group AG grew its position in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 52.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Johnson Outdoors were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 63.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson Outdoors alerts:

Shares of Johnson Outdoors stock traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.85. The company had a trading volume of 22,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,379. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.60. The stock has a market cap of $587.41 million, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.92. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.76 and a 1-year high of $91.90.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $128.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.14 million. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 17.00%. Equities analysts predict that Johnson Outdoors Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JOUT shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Sidoti raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Outdoors from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.