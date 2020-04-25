UBS Group AG Acquires 8,143 Shares of Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) by 48.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,955 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,143 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.14% of Lydall worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LDL. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Lydall during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lydall during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Lydall by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,035 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Lydall during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lydall during the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on LDL. TheStreet lowered shares of Lydall from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lydall from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Lydall from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE:LDL traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.69. The company had a trading volume of 109,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,116. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $141.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.41. Lydall, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $26.99.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $193.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.09 million. Lydall had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. Lydall’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

