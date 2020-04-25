UBS Group AG Boosts Holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI) by 37.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,688 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.07% of Heritage-Crystal Clean worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 7,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 766.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 15,737 shares during the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

HCCI stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.38. 40,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,361. The firm has a market cap of $378.56 million, a P/E ratio of 46.80, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.98. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $32.58.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $138.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.54 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 8.18%. On average, research analysts predict that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste services to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance and manufacturing services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

