UBS Group AG Boosts Stake in RTI Surgical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RTIX)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of RTI Surgical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RTIX) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 196,081 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,957 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.27% of RTI Surgical worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in RTI Surgical by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,098,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after buying an additional 21,867 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in RTI Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $323,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in RTI Surgical by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RTI Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in RTI Surgical by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 495,661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 6,231 shares during the period. 65.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RTIX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.94. 394,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,759. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.81. RTI Surgical Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $5.67. The company has a market capitalization of $149.11 million, a PE ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 1.72.

Several brokerages have commented on RTIX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RTI Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of RTI Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of RTI Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of RTI Surgical in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.42.

RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc, a surgical implant company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It processes donated human musculoskeletal and other tissues, as well as bovine and porcine animal tissues to produce allograft and xenograft implants by using its proprietary BIOCLEANSE, TUTOPLAST, and CANCELLE SP sterilization processes.

