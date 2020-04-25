UBS Group AG Buys 5,768 Shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) by 56.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,062 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.05% of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,614 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,431 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. in the fourth quarter valued at about $295,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 720.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphasimplex Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC now owns 14,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on LORL. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.45. 69,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,281. The company has a market cap of $322.95 million, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.34. Loral Space & Communications Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $42.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.94.

About Loral Space & Communications Ltd.

Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, offers satellite-based communications services to the broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 17 in-orbit geostationary satellites; and owned the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.

