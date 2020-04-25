UBS Group AG Decreases Position in Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 67.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 54,459 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.06% of Radius Health worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in Radius Health by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Radius Health by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Radius Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Radius Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Radius Health by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 4,618 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:RDUS traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.40. 490,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,834. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.19. Radius Health Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.32 and a fifty-two week high of $29.97. The company has a market capitalization of $730.60 million, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.07.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $55.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.21 million. Radius Health had a negative net margin of 76.73% and a negative return on equity of 929.94%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Radius Health Inc will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RDUS. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Radius Health from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Radius Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

