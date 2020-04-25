UBS Group AG Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE)

UBS Group AG lessened its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE) by 48.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,078 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 2.03% of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $792,000.

Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.65. The company had a trading volume of 17,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,270. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.84. Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF has a 1-year low of $5.44 and a 1-year high of $20.37.

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

