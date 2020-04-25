UBS Group AG Grows Holdings in Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Opus Bank were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OPB. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Opus Bank during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Opus Bank during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Opus Bank by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Opus Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Opus Bank by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

OPB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens downgraded shares of Opus Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Opus Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Opus Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Opus Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Opus Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Opus Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPB traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $16.50. 84,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,480. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Opus Bank has a 1-year low of $13.07 and a 1-year high of $28.37. The firm has a market cap of $570.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.89 and a 200-day moving average of $23.31.

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $63.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.40 million. Opus Bank had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 6.47%. As a group, analysts forecast that Opus Bank will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Opus Bank Company Profile

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small and mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

