UBS Group AG Grows Position in Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.13% of Daily Journal worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DJCO. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Daily Journal during the fourth quarter valued at $617,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Daily Journal during the fourth quarter valued at $443,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Daily Journal by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Daily Journal during the third quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Daily Journal by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Daily Journal alerts:

DJCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Daily Journal from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Daily Journal from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

NASDAQ:DJCO traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $259.90. 878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,931. The firm has a market cap of $361.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 8.02, a current ratio of 8.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $233.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.35. Daily Journal Co. has a one year low of $187.53 and a one year high of $298.00.

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Daily Journal had a negative return on equity of 1.21% and a net margin of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $11.68 million during the quarter.

Daily Journal Company Profile

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and Websites covering in California, Arizona, Colorado, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DJCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Daily Journal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daily Journal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.