UBS Group AG Has $510,000 Stock Holdings in John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI)

UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.33% of John Hancock Investors Trust worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Investors Trust by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 134,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 22,040 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 27.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 71,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 15,689 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 1,718.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 25,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JHI stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.40. The company had a trading volume of 13,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,502. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.42. John Hancock Investors Trust has a 52 week low of $8.94 and a 52 week high of $18.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a $0.296 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th.

John Hancock Investors Trust Profile

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

