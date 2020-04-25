UBS Group AG Has $529,000 Stock Position in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) by 73.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,182 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,299 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in PAR Technology were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in PAR Technology by 729.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in PAR Technology by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,464 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in PAR Technology by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,924 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in PAR Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAR traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $15.96. 225,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,325. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. PAR Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $35.10. The company has a market cap of $290.20 million, a P/E ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.64.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software maker reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.09). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 8.32% and a negative return on equity of 23.99%. The business had revenue of $52.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.21 million. Research analysts anticipate that PAR Technology Co. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PAR. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides management technology solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

