UBS Group AG Has $542,000 Holdings in MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI)

UBS Group AG cut its position in MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.07% of MGP Ingredients worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGPI. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,705,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in MGP Ingredients by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,406,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,141,000 after purchasing an additional 137,655 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,472,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in MGP Ingredients by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 438,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,240,000 after purchasing an additional 71,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,946,000.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MGPI. BidaskClub upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. SunTrust Banks upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on MGP Ingredients from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, National Securities began coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

MGPI stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,380. The company has a market cap of $607.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. MGP Ingredients Inc has a 12 month low of $21.64 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $92.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that MGP Ingredients Inc will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from MGP Ingredients’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

In other MGP Ingredients news, CEO Augustus C. Griffin acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.65 per share, with a total value of $61,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,809 shares in the company, valued at $3,002,591.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Colo acquired 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.73 per share, for a total transaction of $99,828.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,847.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 16,953 shares of company stock worth $438,424. Insiders own 24.26% of the company’s stock.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.