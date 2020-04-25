UBS Group AG Has $542,000 Stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.45% of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $628,000.

Shares of FXC traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,558. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.71. Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust has a 1-year low of $67.34 and a 1-year high of $76.19.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Canadian dollars and distributes Canadian dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

