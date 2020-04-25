UBS Group AG Lowers Holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO)

UBS Group AG decreased its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) by 62.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,476 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.16% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 5.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 8,931 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) in the fourth quarter worth $303,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) in the third quarter worth $516,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine lowered Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ:FMAO traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.39. 9,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,915. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.45. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $31.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $244.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.41.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 22.97%. The business had revenue of $16.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 million. Equities analysts predict that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.65%.

In related news, Director Jo Ellen Hornish purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.63 per share, with a total value of $78,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,873.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

