UBS Group AG Makes New Investment in FinServ Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSRVU)

UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSRVU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 51,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bulldog Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FinServ Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,684,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in FinServ Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $5,105,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in FinServ Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $4,092,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in FinServ Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $512,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in FinServ Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $14,273,000.

FSRVU remained flat at $$10.34 during mid-day trading on Friday. 17,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,403. FinServ Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $10.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.22.

Finserv Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

