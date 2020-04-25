UBS Group AG Purchases 283,660 Shares of Noble Co. PLC (NYSE:NE)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in Noble Co. PLC (NYSE:NE) by 195.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 428,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283,660 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Noble were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shah Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Noble during the fourth quarter worth $10,508,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Noble by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,366,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,611 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Noble by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,213,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Noble by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,898,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 504,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Noble by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,131,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 426,567 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NE stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.27. The company had a trading volume of 9,016,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,876,728. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average of $0.89. Noble Co. PLC has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $2.95. The stock has a market cap of $49.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Noble (NYSE:NE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.17. Noble had a negative return on equity of 9.13% and a negative net margin of 53.67%. The business had revenue of $454.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Noble Co. PLC will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NE. ValuEngine upgraded Noble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI cut Noble from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Tudor Pickering cut Noble from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Noble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Noble from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Noble has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $1.75.

About Noble

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 24 drilling rigs consisted of 8 drill ships, 4 semisubmersibles, and 12 jack ups.

