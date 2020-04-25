UBS Group AG Purchases 70,959 Shares of Jumia Technologies AG – (NYSE:JMIA)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Jumia Technologies AG – (NYSE:JMIA) by 1,076.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,959 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.10% of Jumia Technologies worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JMIA. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 14,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 70.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,056 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 23.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JMIA. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Jumia Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Jumia Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.91.

Shares of Jumia Technologies stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $4.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,259,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,611,216. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.66 million and a P/E ratio of -1.05. Jumia Technologies AG – has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $48.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.06 and a 200-day moving average of $5.40.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

