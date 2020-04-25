UBS Group AG Sells 1,103 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD)

UBS Group AG cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Fis Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 23.6% during the third quarter. Fis Group Inc. now owns 12,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ PSCD traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.20. 1,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,283. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $29.16 and a 12-month high of $65.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Discretionary Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States consumer discretionary companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that are cyclical in nature, including, but not limited to, household durables, leisure products and services, computers and electronics, automobiles and auto components, hotel and restaurant services, and television and other entertainment goods and services.

