UBS Group AG Sells 1,129 Shares of BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust (NYSE:BBF)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust (NYSE:BBF) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000.

Shares of BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,342. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.45. BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $14.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%.

BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes.

