UBS Group AG Sells 2,543 Shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,543 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.65% of iShares MSCI Austria ETF worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 66,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 6,363 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 66,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 6,363 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 9,343 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Austria ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Austria ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $597,000.

NYSEARCA:EWO traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.61. The company had a trading volume of 4,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,209. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.67. iShares MSCI Austria ETF has a 12-month low of $10.35 and a 12-month high of $21.29.

iShares MSCI Austria Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Austria IMI 25/50 Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded on the Vienna Stock Exchange.

