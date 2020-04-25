UBS Group AG Sells 852 Shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS)

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.46% of iShares MSCI Israel ETF worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EIS. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $396,000. Sepio Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF in the 4th quarter worth $250,000.

NYSEARCA EIS traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $48.41. 3,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,218. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.54. iShares MSCI Israel ETF has a 52-week low of $36.86 and a 52-week high of $61.75.

