UBS Group AG Sells 92,255 Shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU)

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU) by 62.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,030 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 92,255 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in China Unicom (Hong Kong) were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,567,166 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $42,749,000 after buying an additional 467,831 shares during the last quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd boosted its position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 573.5% during the fourth quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 519,492 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 442,361 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,075,021 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,062,000 after purchasing an additional 36,599 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 67,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 217.1% during the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 38,133 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 26,107 shares during the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Nomura Securities cut China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Macquarie upgraded China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.20.

CHU stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.43. The company had a trading volume of 410,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,777. The firm has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.06. China Unicom has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $12.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, provides cellular and fixed-line voice, and related value-added services in the People's Republic of China. It also provides broadband and other Internet-related services, information communications technology services, and business and data communications services.

