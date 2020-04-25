UBS Group Downgrades Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to Neutral

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) was downgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $31.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $38.50. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.31% from the company’s previous close.

WAL has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $68.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.56.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.30. 1,304,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,272,389. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $58.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.89.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 35.68% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The company had revenue of $285.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver sold 33,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $1,868,777.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 54,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,097,919.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth Vecchione purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.75 per share, with a total value of $180,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 305,807 shares in the company, valued at $10,015,179.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $575,525 and sold 43,805 shares valued at $2,475,150. 7.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

