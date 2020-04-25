UCB S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Shares of UCB S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $46.67 and last traded at $46.67, approximately 251 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.22.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of UCB S A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 5th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.12.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes biopharmaceutical solutions for people living with neurology and immunology conditions. The company's core products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; and Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome.

