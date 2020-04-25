Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC. is a developer and supplier of critical subsystems for the semiconductor capital equipment, flat panel, solar and medical device industries. Ultra Clean offers its customers an integrated outsourced solution for gas delivery systems and other subassemblies, improved design-to-delivery cycle times, component neutral design and manufacturing and component testing capabilities. Ultra Clean’s customers are primarily original equipment manufacturers for the semiconductor capital equipment, flat panel, solar and medical device industries. Ultra Clean is headquartered in Menlo Park, California. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on UCTT. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ultra Clean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $22.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.42.

Shares of NASDAQ UCTT traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.83. The stock had a trading volume of 500,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.22. Ultra Clean has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.38. The firm has a market cap of $609.10 million, a P/E ratio of -65.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.54.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $286.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.24 million. Ultra Clean had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a positive return on equity of 8.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ultra Clean will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Joan Sterling sold 5,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $110,096.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,146.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,175,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 4,640.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 352,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,272,000 after buying an additional 345,007 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 629,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,780,000 after buying an additional 224,221 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 561.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 237,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after buying an additional 201,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 238,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,599,000 after buying an additional 105,926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

