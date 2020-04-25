Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target Raised to $155.00 at TD Securities

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at TD Securities from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on UNP. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $169.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.48.

NYSE:UNP traded up $3.80 on Friday, hitting $156.09. 4,720,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,507,889. The stock has a market cap of $99.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.07 and a 200-day moving average of $166.83. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Union Pacific news, Director William J. Delaney III bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 177.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

