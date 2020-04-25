United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Horrell Capital Management Inc.

Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up 1.8% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at $8,387,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 41,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.9% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 16,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 81.0% in the third quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after buying an additional 17,605 shares in the last quarter. 56.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on UPS. UBS Group cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price (down from $122.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.76.

UPS stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.18. 2,792,389 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,155,995. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $125.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.94.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The company had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

