United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Shares Gap Down to $14.16

United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.48, but opened at $14.16. United States Natural Gas Fund shares last traded at $13.47, with a volume of 3,718,800 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.42.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 7,830 shares during the last quarter.

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

