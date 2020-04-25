United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UTHR shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $119.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, Director Richard Giltner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $458,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at $802,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,488,750 over the last quarter. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 6,764 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in United Therapeutics by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 136,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,962,000 after buying an additional 17,954 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $3,757,000. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 25,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

UTHR stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.21. 1,151,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.39 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.61. United Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $74.31 and a 1-year high of $116.98.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($1.27). United Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $311.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Therapeutics will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

