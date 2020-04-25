UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,263 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 5,563 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $14,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $33,622,776. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $48,537,331.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,589,300 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $5.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $291.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,243,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,874,137. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.16. The stock has a market cap of $270.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $306.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.73 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UNH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Stephens increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $322.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.68.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

