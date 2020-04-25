Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential downside of 9.91% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Uranium Energy Corp is a US-based junior resource company with the objective of becoming a near-term ISR uranium producer in the United States. The Company controls one of the largest historical uranium exploration and development databases in the US. Through the use of these databases, the Company has acquired advanced uranium properties throughout the southwestern US. The operational management is comprised of pre-eminent uranium mining and exploration professionals, whose collective experience in the uranium mining industry gives the Company ongoing uranium mine-finding and uranium mine development expertise. Uranium Energy Corp is well positioned to capitalize on the current alternative energy boom. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Monday, April 20th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UEC traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.11. 3,285,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,506,153. Uranium Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $1.48.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 509,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 20,392 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 308.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 27,291 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 323,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 437,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 31,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 113.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 71,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 37,806 shares in the last quarter.

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Burke Hollow, Goliad, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

