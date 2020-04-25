Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns, manages and improves shopping centers in and on the edge of urban communities. It operates within the United States. Urban Edge Properties is based in United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.15.

Shares of NYSE:UE traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.05. 1,255,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,745,863. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 7.58 and a current ratio of 7.57. Urban Edge Properties has a twelve month low of $6.98 and a twelve month high of $21.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.22.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $95.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.02 million. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 10.77%. Analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 32,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 292,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 61,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 87 properties totaling 16.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

