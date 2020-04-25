US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Shares Gap Down to $18.55

US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.35, but opened at $18.55. US Foods shares last traded at $17.71, with a volume of 4,292,916 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently commented on USFD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on US Foods from $45.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Cfra lowered US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on US Foods from $54.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered US Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. US Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.73.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. US Foods had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $6.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. US Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in US Foods by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,228,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,464,000 after purchasing an additional 28,009 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 135.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 487,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,409,000 after acquiring an additional 280,638 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 6,035 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 730,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,599,000 after acquiring an additional 96,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

About US Foods (NYSE:USFD)

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

