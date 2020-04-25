US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Shares Gap Down to $18.55

US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.35, but opened at $18.55. US Foods shares last traded at $17.71, with a volume of 4,292,916 shares traded.
A number of research firms have recently commented on USFD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on US Foods from $45.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Cfra lowered US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on US Foods from $54.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered US Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. US Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.10.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.73.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in US Foods by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,228,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,464,000 after purchasing an additional 28,009 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 135.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 487,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,409,000 after acquiring an additional 280,638 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 6,035 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 730,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,599,000 after acquiring an additional 96,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.
About US Foods (NYSE:USFD)
US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.
