USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “USA Compression Partners, LP is engaged in providing compression services primarily in the United States. It designs, engineers, operates and maintains natural gas compressor packages. The Company’s customer base is comprised of producers, processors, gatherers and transporters of natural gas. It generally provides its compression services primarily under long-term, fixed fee contracts. USA Compression Partners, LP is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Get USA Compression Partners alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on USAC. B. Riley cut USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded USA Compression Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group downgraded USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on USA Compression Partners from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded USA Compression Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.14.

USA Compression Partners stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.56. 673,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.31. The firm has a market cap of $854.39 million, a PE ratio of -378.00 and a beta of 1.97. USA Compression Partners has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $19.00.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $178.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.19 million. USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 3.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that USA Compression Partners will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 31,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $557,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 473.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 53,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.64% of the company’s stock.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on USA Compression Partners (USAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for USA Compression Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Compression Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.