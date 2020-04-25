ValuEngine Lowers NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NetSol Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st.

Shares of NTWK traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.21. The stock had a trading volume of 67,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,579. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. NetSol Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $7.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.58 and a 200 day moving average of $3.84. The company has a market cap of $26.56 million, a P/E ratio of 5.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.65.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 million. NetSol Technologies had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 5.53%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NetSol Technologies will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTWK. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NetSol Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of NetSol Technologies by 24,123.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 24,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 24,123 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of NetSol Technologies by 692.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 43,988 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of NetSol Technologies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 114,246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetSol Technologies by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 540,444 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 26,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

About NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. It also provides system integration, consulting, and IT products and services. The company offers NetSol Financial Suite (NFS), an end-to-end solution covering leasing and finance cycle for the asset finance industry; and NFS Ascent platform, a lease accounting and contract processing engine.

