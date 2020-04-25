ValuEngine Lowers Yirendai (NYSE:YRD) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Yirendai (NYSE:YRD) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on YRD. Credit Suisse Group lowered Yirendai from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Yirendai from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group downgraded Yirendai from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.20 to $3.70 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Yirendai from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. Yirendai has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $5.68.

Get Yirendai alerts:

Yirendai stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $3.38. 160,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,434. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $311.00 million, a P/E ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.91. Yirendai has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $17.44.

Yirendai (NYSE:YRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The technology company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $3.08. The firm had revenue of $339.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.08 million. Yirendai had a return on equity of 36.76% and a net margin of 13.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Yirendai will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Yirendai by 2,161.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 350,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 335,065 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Yirendai in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $760,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Yirendai by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 63,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 39,691 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Yirendai in the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Yirendai by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Yirendai

Yirendai Ltd. operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers standard loan products; and fasttrack loan products through mobile applications. The company also provides investing tools. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Yirendai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yirendai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.